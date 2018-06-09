2018-19 NBA Championship Odds: Warriors, Rockets, 76ers Early Favorites

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have won two consecutive NBA titles and three in four years, so it should come as no surprise that they are the early favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season.

Who is the biggest threat to dethrone the two-time defending champs?

OddsShark provided the early odds for the 2018-19 season following the Warriors' four-game NBA Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday:

As things stand, it should come as no surprise that the Houston Rockets have the second-best odds. They took the Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals, and they held a 3-2 series lead before losing Chris Paul for the final two games due to a hamstring injury.

These odds will change dramatically depending on where LeBron James signs as a free agent. But for now, the Warriors are the front-runners to be the last team standing next season.