10 Most Memorable Moments in WWE Money in the Bank PPV History

Credit: WWE.com

The ninth annual WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view airs June 17, and while this is technically a B-level event, it is usually one of the more exciting nights of the year.

Last year's show was a SmackDown-exclusive PPV, but the co-branding initiative in place since WrestleMania 34 will reunite the red and blue brands to compete for a briefcase containing a contract for a guaranteed title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Since both brands will be competing in the same matches, only one man and one woman will win the coveted briefcases. This means they will only be able to challenge the champion on their respective show.

Baron Corbin failed to capitalize on his win last year, but Carmella successfully cashed in on Charlotte to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This event has featured some incredible moments over the years. This article will look at the 10 most memorable.