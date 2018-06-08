Brian Windhorst: 'Everything Is on the Table' with LeBron James in Free Agency

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Friday "everything is on the table" with Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, who owns a player option in his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason after the Cavs' clash with the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

"There is no scenario that he will not do. There is no pathway he will not check out," Windhorst said on The Jump. "He believes at this point in his career he has got a blank check. That everything he's accomplished, his legacy his secure. If he wants to do something radical, he'll do it. If he wants to play it safe, stay [in Cleveland], he'll do it. And frankly he doesn't care what any of us think about it."

                 

