Brian Windhorst: 'Everything Is on the Table' with LeBron James in Free Agency

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Friday "everything is on the table" with Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, who owns a player option in his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason after the Cavs' clash with the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

"There is no scenario that he will not do. There is no pathway he will not check out," Windhorst said on The Jump. "He believes at this point in his career he has got a blank check. That everything he's accomplished, his legacy his secure. If he wants to do something radical, he'll do it. If he wants to play it safe, stay [in Cleveland], he'll do it. And frankly he doesn't care what any of us think about it."

