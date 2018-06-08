Lonzo Ball, LaVar, Entire Family Release 1st 'Ball in the Family' Music Video

Mike Chiari
June 8, 2018

Ahead of Sunday's Season 3 premiere for the Ball In The Family reality show on Facebook Watch, the Ball family released a music video on Friday.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball did the rapping, while his father, brothers and other people close to the family made cameo appearances:

The music video is Lonzo's latest foray into the rap world, as he also released a mixtape called Born 2 Ball in February.

In the video, Lonzo even allows his younger brother, LiAngelo, to take some of the spotlight by dropping a few verses as well.

Ball family patriarch LaVar Ball and youngest son LaMelo Ball are featured prominently, and there is no shortage of mentions for the Big Baller Brand.

The third season of Ball In The Family will have plenty of major storylines to follow, including the conclusion of Lonzo's rookie season in L.A. and how things went for LiAngelo and LaMelo while playing professionally in Lithuania.

LiAngelo is now trying to join his older brother in the NBA after entering the June 21 draft, and that promises to be a significant area of focus in the coming weeks. 

