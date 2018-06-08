Lonzo Ball, JR Smith Lead Betting Odds for Next NBA'er Busted for Burner Account

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Burner social media accounts are apparently all the rage in the NBA. Just ask former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

And now, you can bet on which player will be caught using one next.

According to OddsShark, the leader in the clubhouse for that distinguished honor is Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball. As of Thursday, Ball is +2,000 (bet $100 to win $2,000) favorite. Cleveland Cavaliers microwave scorer JR Smith is listed as the second choice at +4,000.

Noticeably absent from the list is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who poked fun at Colangelo's scandal with a burner-style tweet from his own account last week:

Keep your eyes peeled, bettors. Twitter vigilance could pay off in a big way.