Lonzo Ball, JR Smith Lead Betting Odds for Next NBA'er Busted for Burner Account

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Burner social media accounts are apparently all the rage in the NBA. Just ask former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

And now, you can bet on which player will be caught using one next. 

According to OddsShark, the leader in the clubhouse for that distinguished honor is Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball. As of Thursday, Ball is +2,000 (bet $100 to win $2,000) favorite. Cleveland Cavaliers microwave scorer JR Smith is listed as the second choice at +4,000. 

Noticeably absent from the list is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who poked fun at Colangelo's scandal with a burner-style tweet from his own account last week: 

Keep your eyes peeled, bettors. Twitter vigilance could pay off in a big way. 

Related

    C's 'Scared' of Kyrie Leaving in 2019, Possibly for Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    C's 'Scared' of Kyrie Leaving in 2019, Possibly for Knicks

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Sources: Rockets 'Not Realistic' Landing Spot for LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sources: Rockets 'Not Realistic' Landing Spot for LeBron

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs, Warriors Players Who Could Be Gone Next Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs, Warriors Players Who Could Be Gone Next Season

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Everyone Wants 76ers Job, Even Current GMs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Everyone Wants 76ers Job, Even Current GMs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report