Lonzo Ball, JR Smith Lead Betting Odds for Next NBA'er Busted for Burner Account

Lonzo Ball, JR Smith Lead Betting Odds for Next NBA'er Busted for Burner AccountJune 8, 2018
Burner social media accounts are apparently all the rage in the NBA. Just ask former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.
And now, you can bet on which player will be caught using one next.
According to OddsShark, the leader in the clubhouse for that distinguished honor is Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball. As of Thursday, Ball is +2,000 (bet $100 to win $2,000) favorite. Cleveland Cavaliers microwave scorer JR Smith is listed as the second choice at +4,000.
OddsShark @OddsShark
Next NBA Player to get caught with a burner account (Bookmaker): Lonzo Ball +2000 J.R. Smith +4000 Rajon Rondo +6000 DeMarcus Cousins +7000 Kyrie Irving +7000 Carmelo Anthony +7000 Draymond Green +8000 Kawhi Leonard +8000 Damian Lillard +8000 Blake Griffin +9000
Noticeably absent from the list is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who poked fun at Colangelo's scandal with a burner-style tweet from his own account last week:
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU @AlVic40117560 #BurnerAccount
Keep your eyes peeled, bettors. Twitter vigilance could pay off in a big way.
