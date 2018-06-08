Joel Embiid on Bryan Colangelo's Resignation: 'I Wish Him Luck'

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid offered a brief statement to TMZ Sports Thursday night following Bryan Colangelo's resignation as the team's general manager.

"He was a great guy," Embiid said. "He did a great job for us, so I wish him luck."

Embiid was also asked about the revelation that Colangelo's wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to investigators she was behind the burner Twitter accounts that criticized players, including the Sixers' franchise center.

"I have no idea," Embiid told TMZ. "I'm sure there was an investigation for a reason. But if it was his wife, there's nothing you can do about it."

The Sixers will now initiate a search for a new general manager with the NBA draft looming on June 21 and free agency slated to begin July 1.

"We're going to do our best to find the absolute best GM and moving forward the absolute best leader of this basketball organization," owner Josh Harris said Thursday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Paul Hudrick. "We need to start to think about that now. This last week has really been about moving as quickly as we could through this process."

In the meantime, head coach Brett Brown will oversee the Sixers' basketball operations department.