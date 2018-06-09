What's Next for Chris Jericho After Win vs. Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion?

Credit: NJPW.co.nj

In classic Chris Jericho fashion, the best in the world at what he does once again shocked the world when he knocked off Tetsuya Naito for his first IWGP Intercontinental Championship at NJPW Dominion earlier today.

In doing so, Jericho becomes the first person to hold both WWE's and IWGP's version of the gold. In WWE, Jericho held the Intercontinental title a record-setting nine times, so it seemed to be only fitting that he won it for a tenth time in the same country he cut his teeth for many years.

Jericho's future with New Japan was up in the air following his loss to Kenny Omega back at Wrestle Kingdom 12, though this title win would seem to suggest that he will be sticking around in the company for a while to come.

Heading into Wrestle Kingdom, there was a question of whether at 47-years-old Jericho was still capable of contesting a great match. Granted, he had a handful of above-average outings during his latest WWE stint, but this matchup in New Japan against Omega was sure to be on another level.

Sure enough, Jericho and Omega went out there and blew away everyone's expectations by producing a phenomenal match. From the stellar story they told to the outstanding atmosphere, it is easily among the best bouts in wrestling so far in 2018.

Jericho eating defeat on that night wasn't entirely surprising considering it appeared to be a one-off deal, but then his subsequent attack on Naito set up the need for a clash at Dominion at the two, this time with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Once again, Jericho looked great when in the ring with Naito and showed no signs of ring rust whatsoever. This came only a month and a half after he competed in WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble, cementing his status as a hot free agent in the world of wrestling right now.

The six-time WWE world champion has been known in the past for his desire to put others ahead of himself in an effort to them over. However, it's also important for him to win a meaningful match every now and again, and that was exactly what happened at Dominion when he clinched the IWGP Intercontinental title.

This marked the second major defeat Naito has suffered this year with the first being to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom. Needless to say, he will bounce back eventually, but it will be more fun to follow what's next for Jericho in New Japan now that he has gold around his waist.

In addition to an obvious title rematch with Jericho and Naito, EVIL was also teased as an opponent for Jericho at some point. He came to the aid of his fallen friend after his hard-fought match at Dominion, forcing Jericho to flee from the ring and teasing a future face-off.

Naito and EVIL are only two of many possible opponents for Jericho in the remainder of 2018. Juice Robinson, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi would have excellent matches with the newly crowned champ as well, so here's hoping Y2J's current stint in New Japan isn't short-lived.

No matter how long he reigns as Intercontinental champion, Jericho has successfully reinvented himself with this most recent run, yet expect the unexpected in regards to what he aims to accomplish next in Japan as well as in wrestling in general.

