WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of June 8 Ahead of Money in the Bank 2018
WWE's lengthy break between pay-per-views is almost over, and the rumor mill is beginning to click into gear ahead of Money in the Bank 2018 next week.
This week, talk has emerged of not only potential matches which could appear on the card for next weekend's show, but also the feuds which could have a long-term future beyond Money in the Bank.
There's an injury update on one of WWE's current champions: and it is news that will leave many fans worrying.
Furthermore, there's a big update on the boot which is looking increasingly likely to headline SummerSlam. Much like that aforementioned injury, it will be news not many fans will welcome.
Here's this week's rumor round-up.
Andrade "Cien" Almas to Make Main Roster PPV Debut at MITB?
Andrade "Cien" Almas' debut on the main roster has been somewhat of a slow build, but it could be about to accelerate in the coming weeks.
Fans saw Almas attack Sin Cara after the latter revealed the details of their long-standing history, immediately sparking speculation it could lead to Almas' first main roster feud.
And those beliefs look set to be fairly accurate. PWInsider (h/t Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats) reported this week that Almas vs. Sin Cara is a good bet to be added to the Money in the Bank card for next weekend's show.
In truth, it's hard to imagine anything other than an Almas victory, given WWE will surely have big plans for him since stepping up from NXT.
But this is a good feud for him to begin with as a starting point.
Jeff Hardy Dealing with Another Injury?
There's not good news emerging for fans of Jeff Hardy this week.
A report from PWTorch's Jonny Fairplay (h/t Marc Middleton at WrestlingInc) has emerged revealing that Hardy is dealing with a pinched nerve injury, which is causing numbness in Jeff's fingers.
With Hardy's TV appearances limited over the last month or so, this may be the reason why fans haven't seen too much of the man currently holding the United States Championship.
Hardy looked set for a bright future when breaking away from brother Matt in the recent Superstar Shake-Up, heading to SmackDown after winning the belt from Jinder Mahal.
There are countless opponents on the blue brand for Hardy to have electrifying feuds with, not least the likes of Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe.
Here's hoping that the injury isn't too serious and Hardy is back to a full-time schedule soon.
AJ vs. Nakamura to Continue Beyond MITB?
The feud between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura has begun to really shine since Nakamura's heel turn at WrestleMania 34.
Before that, it had limped to the biggest show of the year, but WWE deserves credit for sticking with it as SmackDown's headline feud for the WWE Championship.
And it looks like the feud will continue beyond their Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank next weekend, too.
That's because, per a report which appeared from Raj Giri at WrestlingInc over the last week, advertising has Styles vs. Nakamura listed as a match for WWE live events throughout the month of August.
That could mean the feud going all the way to SummerSlam, where it would probably be settled once and for all.
Interestingly, advertising also lists a Fatal 4-Way between Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, The Miz and Rusev for the United States Championship. That could be a hint as to which way WWE is going with those four guys beyond Money in the Bank.
What Match Will Headline SummerSlam 2018?
Bad news for WWE fans hoping to see another Raw main event talent get a shot at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship.
Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Corey Jacobs at WrestlingNews.co), it seems that Roman Reigns will be Lesnar's opponent at SummerSlam with the title on the line.
Sure, Lesnar and Reigns do feel like they've got unfinished business somewhat, but the time felt right all the same for guys like Braun Strowman or even Finn Balor.
Of course, with Money in the Bank taking place before SummerSlam, there's every possibility the man with the briefcase could show up at SummerSlam and steal the title from Reigns or Lesnar.
But right now, it's looking like Lesnar vs. Reigns yet again: and fans are bound to be unhappy about that.