WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of June 8 Ahead of Money in the Bank 2018

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's lengthy break between pay-per-views is almost over, and the rumor mill is beginning to click into gear ahead of Money in the Bank 2018 next week.

This week, talk has emerged of not only potential matches which could appear on the card for next weekend's show, but also the feuds which could have a long-term future beyond Money in the Bank.

There's an injury update on one of WWE's current champions: and it is news that will leave many fans worrying.

Furthermore, there's a big update on the boot which is looking increasingly likely to headline SummerSlam. Much like that aforementioned injury, it will be news not many fans will welcome.

Here's this week's rumor round-up.