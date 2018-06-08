Belmont Stakes Odds 2018: Examining Lines, Payouts and Picks for Elmont Field

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Justify is the 4-5 favourite to win the 150th edition of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner is the latest horse to enter the race with a shot at the Triple Crown.

While 12 contenders have gone on to complete the hat-trick with a win in Belmont, 23 have fallen short at the final hurdle either through defeat or failure to compete entirely. The latter should not apply here barring a late scratch, but winning it will be the biggest test of Justify's career.

Odds Shark shared the latest odds for the race on Twitter, though Restoring Hope is not included:

With those lines in mind, here is what you could expect to win from a $10 stake on each horse to win individually:

Justify: $10 at 4-5 would return winnings of $8

Hofburg: $10 at 4-1 would return winnings of $40

Bravazo: $10 at 7-1 would return winnings of $70

Vino Rosso: $10 at 9-1 would return winnings of $90

Rosso: $10 at 9-1 would return winnings of $90 Tenfold: $10 at 10-1 would return winnings of $100

Blended Citizen: $10 at 12-1 would return winnings of $120

Gronkowski: $10 at 25-1 would return winnings of $250

Noble Indy: $10 at 33-1 would return winnings of $330

Free Drop Billy: $10 at 50-1 would return winnings of $500

Along with Justify, Bravazo will be the only horse to have run in all three Triple Crown races this year when he takes part in the Belmont Stakes.

The three-year-old seems to be improving all the time. After finishing sixth in Louisville—where he was tripped and forced out wide early on—he was just half a length behind Justify and closing in Baltimore, where he came second:

Here's a look at some of his preparations for Saturday:

He's set to be one of Justify's biggest challengers for the race, and the Triple Crown contender will have his work cut out for him if he's to win his sixth race since February 18.

Justify will not only need to go again for another 12 furlongs on top of the miles he already has on his legs, but he'll need to do so from up against the rails.

He drew the inside gate, and as Brisnet's James Scully noted, other Triple Crown hopefuls have failed in similar circumstances:

It will put added pressure on him from the outset, and if he fails to get away cleanly he could find himself in trouble heading into the first turn.

On the other hand, the Belmont Stakes is the longest and most gruelling of the three Triple Crown races—he doesn't want to burn himself out early on either.

He has repeatedly shown himself to be a magnificent colt, but all in all, it could prove just too much for Justify.

Picks: 1. Bravazo, 2. Justify, 3. Hofburg