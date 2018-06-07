DeAndre Jordan Rumors: Clippers Star Wants to Join Rockets, Frustrated with LA

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan walks off the court after losing to the Denver Nuggets 134-115 during an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan reportedly wants to play for the Houston Rockets.

Kelly Iko of USA Today's Rockets Wire reported the news, noting Jordan "has remained focused on the possibility of playing" in his hometown of Houston. The report said Jordan told multiple Rockets players as much during the season.

According to Iko, Jordan even talked to several Houston players after the Rockets and Clippers' infamous locker room altercation following a January game and pointed to his "frustration" with Los Angeles and preference to play elsewhere.

                 

