MMA Fighter Lands Crushing Flying-Knee Knockout

UFC veteran Alex Nicholson made a statement in his Professional Fighters League debut Thursday evening with a sensational flying-knee knockout of Jake Heun at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The official end came at the 58-second mark of the second round.

Nicholson defeated Heun as part of the organization's inaugural season. The former fought at middleweight in the UFC but has moved up to heavyweight for the tournament. The victory put him at 4-1 since he last fought in the UFC in May 2017.

Here's a different look at the finish:

The second-round KO earned Nicholson five points, which could push him into the postseason. The PFL will award the winner of each division's season $1 million. Each division features 12 combatants (h/t MMAjunkie's Dan Tom).

Nicholson surely made a statement and moved one large step closer to earning a massive payday.

