Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck Score as England Beat Costa Rica in Friendly

Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck fired England to a comfortable 2-0 win over Costa Rica at Elland Road on Thursday in the Three Lions' final game before the World Cup.

Rashford's sublime strike from distance handed England the lead after 13 minutes before Welbeck came off the bench to score a diving header in the 76th minute.

England boss Gareth Southgate made 10 changes from the side that beat Nigeria 2-1 in their previous friendly. John Stones was the only player to remain in the starting lineup, while Trent Alexander-Arnold made his senior debut.

