Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck Score as England Beat Costa Rica in Friendly

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Marcus Rashford of England celebrates with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold of England during the International Friendly match between England and Costa Rica at Elland Road on June 7, 2018 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck fired England to a comfortable 2-0 win over Costa Rica at Elland Road on Thursday in the Three Lions' final game before the World Cup.

Rashford's sublime strike from distance handed England the lead after 13 minutes before Welbeck came off the bench to score a diving header in the 76th minute. 

England boss Gareth Southgate made 10 changes from the side that beat Nigeria 2-1 in their previous friendly. John Stones was the only player to remain in the starting lineup, while Trent Alexander-Arnold made his senior debut.

                                    

