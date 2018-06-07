Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson Reportedly Suspended Indefinitely

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson (17) scrambles against Oklahoma State during the second half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Oklahoma State won 30-21.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Virginia Tech starting quarterback Josh Jackson is reportedly suspended as the school investigates a pending academic issue.

"As of right now, Josh is still a member of the Virginia Tech football team," Jackson's father, Fred, told Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "We'll know more in two days. It's too early to talk about this."

Fred Jackson denied reports saying his son is no longer on the football team.  of ESPN Blacksburg reported news of the suspension.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

