Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson Reportedly Suspended Indefinitely

Virginia Tech starting quarterback Josh Jackson is reportedly suspended as the school investigates a pending academic issue.

"As of right now, Josh is still a member of the Virginia Tech football team," Jackson's father, Fred, told Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "We'll know more in two days. It's too early to talk about this."

Fred Jackson denied reports saying his son is no longer on the football team. Mike McDaniel‏ of ESPN Blacksburg reported news of the suspension.

