Report: Julian Edelman Facing 4-Game Suspension for Violating PED Policy

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs after catching a pass during an NFL football minicamp practice, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is reportedly facing a four-game NFL suspension for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN reported the news Friday and noted the ban is in the appeal process.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

