Report: Julian Edelman Facing 4-Game Suspension for Violating PED Policy

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is reportedly facing a four-game NFL suspension for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN reported the news Friday and noted the ban is in the appeal process.

