Belmont Stakes 2018 Post Positions: Slot Info, Predictions for Finishing Order

One more winning finish in the 2018 Belmont Stakes this Saturday is all that separates Justify from solidifying his status as a great of American horse racing.

Trainer Bob Baffert is within touching distance of a second Triple Crown in the space of three years, with Justify hoping to follow in the footsteps of American Pharoah, who accomplished the sweep in 2015.

Three years later, Justify has blitzed his way to victories in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, and his hopes of a win at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, look strong after he was drawn in the No. 1 slot.

OddsShark posted the chances for the field, with Free Drop Billy the massive underdog at the opposite end to Justify:

BloodHorse's Alicia Wincze Hughes posted a photo of the field following Tuesday's post draw:

Read on as we look toward Saturday's big showcase at Belmont Park, with Justify on the verge of sealing his spot in American horse-racing history.

Predicted Finishing Order

1. Justify (Wins Triple Crown)

2. Gronkowski

3. Bravazo

4. Tenfold

5. Vino Rosso

6. Free Drop Billy

7. Hofburg

8. Restoring Hope

9. Noble Indy

10. Blended Citizen

Preview

The preparations are all but complete for Justify ahead of Saturday's Belmont Stakes, which sees him pitted against nine other horses in what would be the biggest field to produce a Triple Crown winner should he seal the victory.

A trip out from the first slot seems favourable at first glance, particularly for a horse with Justify's gas out of the blocks, although David Grening of Daily Racing Form said he'll need to snap a 15-year drought to take the top spot:

That's the kind of challenge a horse like Justify was made to take on if his performances at Churchill Downs and Pimlico Race Course have been anything to go by.

Both those results saw Mike Smith steer Justify into strong leads early on, setting and maintaining a pace that his peers have found difficult to cope with, although a smaller field in Elmont could work against him this time.

There's a hint of fate surrounding Justify coming to New York, partly due to certain superstitions arising prior to the third instalment of the Triple Crown series and partly because he's just that talented.

As for the former, the official Belmont Stakes Twitter account highlighted some eerie coincidence that could work to Justify's advantage:

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas brings Bravazo to Elmont as the only other horse who will compete in the three Triple Crown races this year, while Hofburg, Vino Rosso, Free Drop Billy and Noble Indy each took part in Kentucky.

TVG recently sized up a selection of those who are returning to the lineup after taking part in the Derby, although it still doesn't look like any hold a torch to Justify:

It was Bravazo who finished strongly in both the Derby and the Preakness after starting wide each time, but Lukas' charge is in this third slot this time around and could prove more troubling for the favourite.

California Chrome was the last horse to fail in completing the Triple Crown after winning its first two races in 2014, and Bravazo and Gronkowski, in the third and sixth slots, respectively, look like good options to block Justify's way.