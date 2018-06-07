Terrell Owens Declines Invitation to Attend Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens announced on Thursday he will not attend the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided a statement from Owens, who was elected to the 2018 class alongside Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.