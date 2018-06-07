Terrell Owens Declines Invitation to Attend Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Former NFL wide receiver and Chattanooga alum Terrell Owens walks the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game with Alabama and Chattanooga, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens announced on Thursday he will not attend the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided a statement from Owens, who was elected to the 2018 class alongside Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher:

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

