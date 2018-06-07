Terrell Owens Declines Invitation to Attend Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction

Terrell Owens Declines Invitation to Attend Pro Football Hall of Fame InductionJune 7, 2018
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens announced on Thursday he will not attend the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.
Adam Schefter of ESPN provided a statement from Owens, who was elected to the 2018 class alongside Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Terrell Owens declined his invitation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and released this statement: https://t.co/J4P1mS6VjN
