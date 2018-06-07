Mapping Brock Lesnar's Road to Losing WWE Universal Championship

Credit: WWE.com

It won't just be the newly crowned champion who celebrates when Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship. WWE fans will have reason to rejoice.

The Beast Incarnate has essentially held the title hostage. His constant absenteeism has sucked the life out of the Universal Championship scene and left Raw without a rudder.

The leadup to The Conqueror's fall, though, could reenergize the red brand. WWE can turn the dethroning process into a stage on which several Superstars can shine. It can leave a monster buzzing with momentum, showcase existing rivalries and give Raw something compelling to build around.

As talented as Lesnar is, as much of a menacing, special presence as he is, his lengthy reign has undeniably been a bust. His sporadic schedule forces the universal title scene to go into hibernation.

Credit: WWE.com

He's poised to miss the Money in the Bank pay-per-view a month after missing Backlash. He has wrestled three total televised matches this year, per CageMatch.net. He's rarely on Raw which has made the show a drama without its leading man.

The numbers speak to an alarming disinterest for WWE's marquee show. On Tuesday, Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online: "Raw last night did 2.52 million viewers, only up one percent from last week's near modern record low."

Something needs to change. In a hurry. Forbes columnist Blake Oestriecher put it bluntly: "WWE Raw needs a universal champion who isn't Brock Lesnar."

Oestriecher and any fellow Lesnar detractors may soon get their wish. The Beast Incarnate is apparently close to losing his grip on the gold.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated wrote: "According to sources close to WWE, Lesnar is widely expected to drop the belt, at the latest by SummerSlam."

How does WWE go about scripting the end of his reign? Simple booking with high-stakes matches is the key.

The company has left the door ajar for Roman Reigns' pursuit of Lesnar to continue. At the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April, the champ won in controversial fashion when the referee incorrectly signaled that Lesnar's feet touched the floor around the steel cage first.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Corey Jacobs of WrestlingNews.co), the current plan, which is always subject to change, is for Lesnar to face Reigns in the main event at SummerSlam.

But another chapter in Reigns vs. Lesnar isn't the right move. That rivalry hasn't clicked and audiences have pushed back against that story from the get-go.

Instead, a new challenger should emerge. After Money in the Bank, Raw general manager Kurt Angle should announce a No. 1 contender's tournament that will culminate at Extreme Rules.

Raw can feature the first three rounds of the tourney, giving the show a needed anchor. Every week, it will have meaningful matches between both familiar rivals and new pairings.

This would be a great shot to give Chad Gable boost as he goes on a long surprise run, defeating stars like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Reigns can put an emphatic end to his rivalry with Jinder Mahal. Sami Zayn can initiate a feud with Finn Balor by attacking the Irishman's ankle after losing to him in the second round.

Braun Strowman, meanwhile, can steamroll through the field, continuing to look like a destructive force.

WWE could set up a number of intriguing bouts this way. In the semi-finals, Reigns and Strowman could meet once more in a slugfest while Balor and Gable put on a barnburner. Strowman and Balor would move on, forcing two men who have battled a number of times in the past few weeks to collide again.

En route to the finals, Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman can pop in to scout the competition.

Strowman getting past Balor would clear the path for a move that WWE should have made earlier—crowning The Monster of Men. The behemoth is red-hot and has looked like a mega-star for the past year-plus.

Fightful's Alex Pawlowski is spot on about where Strowman should be in the WWE pecking order:

Strowman following up his Greatest Royal Rumble win with a tournament victory to set with a battle With The Beast Incarnate is an easy way to get to that point. At SummerSlam, those two bulls should wreck the ringside area before Strowman hits a running powerslam to end a reign that began last April.

One monster giving way to another has a certain poetic sense to it.

Strowman can then be Raw's centerpiece as the rest of the brand goes into chase mode. He's an entertaining and unique figure who WWE has found creative ways to present, from flipped ambulances to broken ladders. It will be plenty of fun seeing the human wrecking ball atop Raw.

And for the first time in what feels forever, the universal champion will be available for as many Mondays as he is needed.