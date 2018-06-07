Knicks Rumors: NY to Meet, Work Out Wendell Carter Before 2018 NBA Draft

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly scheduled to meet with and hold a workout for Duke forward Wendell Carter this week.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, some within the Knicks organization are high on Carter despite it being unlikely that he will still be on the board when New York picks at No. 9 overall.

Carter was highly productive during his one season with the Blue Devils, as he averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 assists per game.

He also shot 56.1 percent from the field, and although he only attempted 46 three-pointers, he connected at an impressive rate of 41.3 percent from downtown.

While Carter was overshadowed at times by teammate Marvin Bagley III last season, his consistency was a big reason why Duke was among the top Division I teams throughout the 2017-18 campaign.

Carter's measurements suggest he could play either power forward or center at the next level since he measured at 6'10" in shoes at the NBA Scouting Combine, had a wingspan of 7'4 ½" and weighed in at 251 pounds.

That versatility would be a good fit in New York considering the fact that Kristaps Porzingis has spent time at both spots for the Knicks as well.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Carter as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2018 draft, and in his most recent mock draft, he predicted the Chicago Bulls will select Carter with the No. 7 overall pick.

In that same mock, Wasserman projected that the Knicks will land Villanova forward Mikal Bridges with the ninth pick.