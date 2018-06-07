Belmont Stakes 2018 Odds: Latest Vegas Lines, Payout Info and Predictions

Al Bello/Getty Images

At the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, a total purse of $1.5 million will be up for grabs, and Justify will be hoping to claim the top prize as well as Triple Crown success.

Since the purse reached that total in 2014, the winner at Belmont Park has taken home $800,000, so it's likely that will be the reward for finishing first this time around.

Here are the latest odds for the final leg of the Triple Crown, courtesy of OddsShark:

Based on those odds, here is the payout you could expect by betting on each horse individually to win:

Justify: $100 at 4-5 would return winnings of $80

Hofburg : $100 at 4-1 would return winnings of $400

: Bravazo : $100 at 7-1 would return winnings of $700

Vino Rosso : $100 at 9-1 would return winnings of $900

: $100 at 9-1 would return winnings of $900 Tenfold: $100 at 10-1 would return winnings of $1000

Blended Citizen: $100 at 12-1 would return winnings of $1200

Gronkowski : $100 at 25-1 would return winnings of $2500

Noble Indy: $100 at 33-1 would return winnings of $3300

Free Drop Billy: $100 at 50-1 would return winnings of $5000

Similarly, a £100 bet on Justify at 4-5 would yield a profit of £80, and so on.

It's little surprise he's the heavy favourite after winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, which extended his career record to an unbeaten 5-0.

He looked typically powerful in practice at Belmont:

The question will be whether he has the endurance to sustain his efforts for 12 furlongs, having raced so much in a short space of time.

Justify debuted at Santa Anita on February 18, so even for a horse as demonstrably special as he is, winning his sixth race in under four months will be an enormous task.

Bravazo, who finished as the runner-up behind Justify at Preakness, will be among those most likely to break his winning streak.

The colt was rapidly closing on Justify at Pimlico Race Course by the end, and that race is only nine-and-a-half furlongs.

His trainer, D. Wayne Lukas, reflected on Bravazo's strong finish to the race:

Another good showing could see him go one step further and claim victory, which would be the fourth of his career.

Hofburg might also have a say in the podium places. Since 2014, three Belmont winners have been sired by Tapit, so Hofburg's pedigree could scarcely be better. Having skipped the Preakness, he'll also be fresher than his two biggest rivals.

Expect a hotly contested affair, and don't be surprised if Justify doesn't quite have enough in the tank to secure first place.

Prediction: 1. Bravazo, 2. Justify, 3. Hofburg