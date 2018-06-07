Kevin Durant on Sweeping Cavs: 'We Don't Want to Play with the Gods Like That'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant said the reigning champions are focused on sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Friday night after failing to clinch the title in the same situation last year.

Durant told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that the Dubs don't want to give the Cavs, who came back from 3-1 down to beat them in the 2016 Finals, any thoughts of another comeback.

"We don't want to play with the gods like that," Durant said after Wednesday's 110-102 win. "We want to come out here and play our best game and just respect the game. Everybody has that mindset. I'm not worried about that. We want to come out, respect the game and try to win this thing."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.