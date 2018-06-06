Colby Covington Will Bring Interim Title to Donald Trump with UFC 225 Win

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Colby Covington is set to compete for the interim welterweight title at UFC 225, and if he wins, he wants to visit the White House and President Donald Trump, per Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting.

He explained his thoughts to Helwani:

"I'm all about Trump," he said. "I want to go bring the belt to the Oval Office and put it on his desk."

Covington will face Rafael dos Anjos Saturday in Chicago.

The California native also discussed the recent controversy surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles' canceled White House visit after the majority of players didn't want to attend the celebration.

"It's a complete joke," Covington said. "The Philadelphia Eagles suck. The Golden State Warriors suck. What a joke, you live in America."

While UFC title winners don't often get celebrations at the White House, especially for an interim belt, Covington believes UFC President Dana White would be able to set up a meeting.

The 30-year-old is 13-1 in his MMA career and the No. 4-ranked welterweight in UFC, trailing champion Tyron Woodley and top-ranked dos Anjos.

The winner of the UFC 225 co-main event could then face Woodley in a unification bout, although the veteran has been out since getting surgery last December.