Astros Select Alex Bregman's, Carlos Correa's Brothers in 2018 MLB Draft

The Houston Astros are keeping it in the family.

The Astros used a pair of late-round picks to select the brothers of Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa on Wednesday as the 2018 MLB draft wound down. Houston took pitcher A.J. Bregman, Alex's brother, in the 33rd round. They came back two rounds later and nabbed pitcher C.C. Correa, the brother of Carlos.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com provided video of Alex Bregman informing A.J.:

From a pure baseball perspective, this is much ado about nothing. Neither A.J. Bregman nor C.C. Correa are considered future MLB prospects. It's likely these picks were made more out of loyalty to the two Astros stars than anything.

Of course, sometimes some of these nepotism picks work out far better than expected. Tommy Lasorda famously picked Mike Piazza in the 62nd round of the 1988 MLB draft as a favor to Piazza's father, with whom he was friends.

These types of selections don't work out often, but it's possible the Bregmans or the Correas could be teammates someday.