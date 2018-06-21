Chandler Hutchison NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Chicago Bulls' Pick

Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls have selected Chandler Hutchison in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 22 overall pick.

Hutchison entered his final season at Boise State on the breakout radar, and he came through, averaging 20.0 points as a senior and improving in the main area scouts had their eyes on. Always considered a jump shot away, Hutchison took his jumper to a respectable level in 2017-18, strengthening his draft case and projection as an NBA scoring wing.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'7"

Weight: 197 pounds

Wingspan: 7'1"

Reach: N/A

Pro-player comparison: Wilson Chandler

Offensive strengths

Hutchison combines size, athleticism and agility, which works well downhill. Playing off the ball, he was most effective catching and attacking, having converted 19 of 28 of those drives to the basket. He was 18-of-28 on drives as a pick-and-roll ball-handler and 14-of-28 on drives out of isolation. When he wasn't headed toward the rim, he was catching and shooting. On those attempts, Hutchison shot 42.4 percent. He's still not a sharpshooter, but he made a career-best 1.5 threes per game. Though he's not a playmaker either, his 3.5 assists highlight his ability to put the ball on the floor, draw help defenders and kick it out to teammates.

Offensive weaknesses

Hutchison has a weak in-between game, showing little off-the-dribble scoring ability that doesn't result in a layup. He shot a dreadful 18.8 percent on 64 pull-ups, and he was just 11-of-40 on runners. His handle is too high, limiting him as a shot-creator. Hutchison often relied on getting to the free-throw line (9.3 times per 40 minutes), which he won't get away with next season. He'd force the issue trying to get to the basket, leading to 4.3 turnovers per 40 minutes. Despite the career year shooting from three, he only hit 46 in 31 games (31.0 minutes per game) at a 35.9 percent clip.

Defensive outlook

Hutchison had good and bad moments on defense, but with solid tools and foot speed, there is no reason why he can't become a serviceable everyday defender at the next level. He averaged 1.9 steals per 40 minutes, but he'd also lose focus or unnecessarily gamble. Boise State state played some zone as well. He'll need to be coached up in the pros, but Hutchison has enough natural ability to sufficiently guard NBA wings.

Rookie-year projection

Already 22 years old, Hutchison has the body, athleticism and footwork to score right now. But without a reliable jumper or mid-range game, consistency will be an issue. Depending on what kind of start he gets off to, it may make sense for Hutchison to spend time in the G League working on his perimeter game and shooting.

Projected role: Starting role player

If there is a candidate to be 2018's Kyle Kuzma, it's Hutchison, particularly if he can show his jump shot has turned the corner. He'll benefit from more space in the pros, which could help open up his one-on-one game. Hutchison's age implies he has less of a window to improve, but the gradual progress he's made year after year suggests it doesn't have to stop now. He'll have the chance to be a starting, role-playing scorer once his jump shot and defense become more dependable.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports