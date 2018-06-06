Report: Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo 2 Fight Being Finalized for UFC 227

John Locher/Associated Press

Demetrious Johnson is close to finalizing a rematch against Henry Cejudo that would take place at UFC 227 in Los Angeles on August 4, according to Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting.

The two battled for the UFC flyweight championship in 2016 at UFC 197, but Johnson came through with a first-round knockout.

Johnson has retained the title with three more defenses, giving him 11 total wins to defend his belt.

Helwani reported a rematch with Cejudo isn't finalized, but it's currently the most likely option. Jussier Formiga was also listed as a possibility.

There was initially hope of a anticipated matchup between Johnson and T.J. Dillashaw, but UFC President Dana White explained in March the fight "is not happening," per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times.

Dillashaw is now scheduled to face Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227.

Meanwhile, finding adequate competition for Johnson has been a challenge. Ray Borg took him to the fifth round last fight before losing via submission, but Mighty Mouse has been too good to beat in six years.

Still, Cejudo is the No. 2-ranked flyweight, behind only Joseph Benavidez, who had also lost a first-round knockout to Johnson.

Cejudo—who is 12-2 in his MMA career and has an Olympic gold medal in wrestling—will try to put on a better display if he is able to get his rematch.