Kevin Garnett's Sister Arrested on Charges of Armed Robbery, Making Bomb Threats

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec.11, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Ashley Danyelle Phelps, the younger sister of former NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett, was arrested in South Carolina on Tuesday. 

Per TMZ Sports, Phelps attempted to rob two different Check Into Cash stores and an Advance America by telling employees she had a bomb.   

Phelps is being held in Greenville County Detention Center and was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of making a bomb threat and one count of attempted armed robbery. 

Phelps' alleged attempts to rob the stores began Monday at a Check Into Cash in Greenville, South Carolina. An employee was able to press the panic button after Phelps said she had a bomb. 

The 37-year-old Phelps reportedly then attempted to rob two different stores Tuesday, making a second bomb threat at Advance America before police finally caught her. 

According to TMZ, Garnett and Phelps no longer speak after the two had a falling out. 

 

 

Related

    KG's Sister Arrested for Armed Robbery, Bomb Threats

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KG's Sister Arrested for Armed Robbery, Bomb Threats

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Pressure of Playing with LeBron 😰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Pressure of Playing with LeBron 😰

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Glen Davis Facing Prison Time for Felony Assault

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Glen Davis Facing Prison Time for Felony Assault

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Actors in Cavs-Dubs Drama Weigh-In on the Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Former Actors in Cavs-Dubs Drama Weigh-In on the Finals

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report