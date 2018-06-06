Kevin Garnett's Sister Arrested on Charges of Armed Robbery, Making Bomb Threats

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Ashley Danyelle Phelps, the younger sister of former NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett, was arrested in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Per TMZ Sports, Phelps attempted to rob two different Check Into Cash stores and an Advance America by telling employees she had a bomb.

Phelps is being held in Greenville County Detention Center and was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of making a bomb threat and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Phelps' alleged attempts to rob the stores began Monday at a Check Into Cash in Greenville, South Carolina. An employee was able to press the panic button after Phelps said she had a bomb.

The 37-year-old Phelps reportedly then attempted to rob two different stores Tuesday, making a second bomb threat at Advance America before police finally caught her.

According to TMZ, Garnett and Phelps no longer speak after the two had a falling out.