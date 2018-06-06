Malcolm Jenkins Holds Up Series of Signs About Social Justice for Media

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, MN - JANUARY 31: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on January 31, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins used his time with the media Wednesday to relay messages on signs instead of talking, via Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic:

One sign held by Jenkins read, "you aren't listening," while others listed statistics that support criminal justice reform. He named fellow NFL players Anquan Boldin, Doug Baldwin, Chris Long, Michael Bennett and others as "true patriots."

"Colin Kaepernick gave $1 million to charity," read another sign.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network provided a look at a few of the signs:

Jenkins was a captain on the Eagles squad that won the Super Bowl last season, but President Donald Trump canceled the team's trip to the White House on Tuesday, saying that only a few players were going to attend.

The 30-year-old safety countered with his thoughts on Twitter:

Although Jenkins didn't take a knee during the national anthem like some others around the league, he did raise his fist as a form of protest against racial injustice.

He and Boldin also visited Congress last year to discuss community-police relations.

Related

    Where Does the NFC East Rank Among NFL's Divisions?

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Where Does the NFC East Rank Among NFL's Divisions?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Davis Webb Says He's Ready to Replace Eli 😶

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Davis Webb Says He's Ready to Replace Eli 😶

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL taking heat for staying silent on White House controversy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL taking heat for staying silent on White House controversy

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    NYG Rook Has Been in 5 Practice Fights, and Eli Loves It 🥊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NYG Rook Has Been in 5 Practice Fights, and Eli Loves It 🥊

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report