Malcolm Jenkins Holds Up Series of Signs About Social Justice for Media

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins used his time with the media Wednesday to relay messages on signs instead of talking, via Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic:

One sign held by Jenkins read, "you aren't listening," while others listed statistics that support criminal justice reform. He named fellow NFL players Anquan Boldin, Doug Baldwin, Chris Long, Michael Bennett and others as "true patriots."

"Colin Kaepernick gave $1 million to charity," read another sign.

Jenkins was a captain on the Eagles squad that won the Super Bowl last season, but President Donald Trump canceled the team's trip to the White House on Tuesday, saying that only a few players were going to attend.

The 30-year-old safety countered with his thoughts on Twitter:

Although Jenkins didn't take a knee during the national anthem like some others around the league, he did raise his fist as a form of protest against racial injustice.

He and Boldin also visited Congress last year to discuss community-police relations.