Notable NFL Stars Poised for Bounce-Back Seasons in 2018

0 of 10

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Professional boxer Mike Tyson once said, "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

It's as true in the NFL as it is in the ring.

NFL players enter every season with dreams of team success and individual glory. While a fortunate few realize them, many more get socked in the face by injuries or underwhelming play.

After a down year, players can only try to bounce back the following season. As Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi once said, "It's not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up."

In that respect, the following players are all excellent bets to do just that in 2018.