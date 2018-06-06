Ex-WWE Wrestler Grandmaster Sexay Arrested, Allegedly Ditched Hotel Bill

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstar Grandmaster Sexay (real name Brian Lawler) was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday night after he allegedly failed to pay for a hotel room he had stayed in.

According to WMC Action News 5, Lawler and another man, Terry Teague, attempted to pay for a room at a Hampton Inn with a company credit card. However, the hotel said there wasn't enough on the card to cover the $800 bill and that the two men didn't have the cash to pay the rest of the bill.

Per TMZ Sports, Lawler was arrested after he attempted to flee the area.

Following his arrest, Lawler was charged with theft of services under $1,000.

According to TMZ Sports, Lawler was arrested at least three times in 2009. Lawler was also sentenced to 30 days in jail in June 2009 after failure to check in at a rehab clinic caused his plea agreement to be broken.

The 46-year-old is the son of legendary wrestler and announcer Jerry "The King" Lawler and the cousin of longtime intercontinental champion The Honky Tonk Man.

Lawler debuted for WWE in 1997 as "Too Sexy" Brian Christopher. He eventually formed a tag team with Scott "Too Hot" Taylor called Too Much.

The team eventually changed its name to Too Cool, with Lawler and Taylor dubbed Grandmaster Sexay and Scotty Too Hotty, respectively.

The duo joined forces with Rikishi, and Lawler went on to become a one-time WWE tag team champion with Scotty Too Hotty.

Lawler was released by WWE in 2001 before returning for a short stint in 2004.

His most recent appearance for WWE came in 2014 at NXT Arrival, when he and Scotty Too Hotty lost an NXT Tag Team Championship match to The Ascension.