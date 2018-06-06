TMZ: Kareem Hunt Allegedly Punched a Man at Ohio Resort

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt allegedly punched a man in the face at an Ohio resort on Sunday morning after a verbal altercation.

According to TMZ Sports, an official at the resort located in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, confirmed that Hunt was involved in an incident but did not offer specifics.

The alleged victim reportedly did not seek medical attention, and he told TMZ that he does not plan on pressing charges.

In February, a 19-year-old woman told police that Hunt pushed her at a hotel in Cleveland. However, Hunt's friends said that the accuser called Hunt the "N-word" and punched one of his female friends.

The 22-year-old Hunt is set to enter his second NFL season after bursting onto the scene as a rookie in 2017.

During his debut season, Hunt rushed for an NFL-leading 1,327 yards to go along with eight rushing touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 455 yards and three touchdowns.

The third-round draft pick out of Toledo was named to the Pro Bowl and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.