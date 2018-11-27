Chris Archer Expected to Miss 6 Weeks After Undergoing Hernia Surgery

Jim Young/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a bilateral hernia, according to Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

With a recovery time of about six weeks, Archer should be healthy by the start of spring training, though the procedure could limit his offseason training.

The right-hander spent time on the disabled list with an abdominal injury in June but has been otherwise durable throughout his career. His 27 starts in 2018 marked the first time he failed to make at least 32 starts since becoming a full-time player in 2014.

He is one of the best pitchers on the Pirates staff. He has two All-Star selections and posted a 4.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 249 strikeouts in 201 innings in 2017, the third straight year he eclipsed the 200-inning mark.

The 30-year-old followed it up with a 4.31 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with the Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, plus 162 strikeouts in 148.1 innings.

Pittsburgh has enough pieces in its starting rotation to remain afloat without Archer if needed, with Ivan Nova, Jameson Taillon and Trevor Williams leading the way. But the Pirates surely hope Archer will be back on the mound by the start of the season.