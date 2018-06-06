NBA Finals 2018: Game 3 TV Schedule and Cavaliers vs. Warriors Prediction

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The last NBA Finals game played at Quicken Loans Arena ended with a Cleveland Cavaliers victory over the Golden State Warriors to counter a sweep. We're headed for a less dire circumstance Wednesday, but the Eastern Conference champions must win Game 3 for a legitimate chance to come out on top in this series.

During the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavaliers fell behind 0-2 to the Boston Celtics and regained momentum in Cleveland. So, there's still hope within the fanbase.

Nonetheless, Cleveland goes up against the NBA's best team, and there's still a lingering sting from guard JR Smith's Game 1 gaffe that's been replayed a thousand times over.

Will the Cavaliers swing the momentum in their favor, or do the Warriors show a killer instinct to push their opponent to the brink of elimination?

Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

When: Wednesday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET

Watch: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Prediction

Despite the Warriors flexing their muscles in the fourth quarter of Game 2, it's a team that's still vulnerable, especially on the road. Golden State dropped contests to the San Antonio Spurs, without guard Stephen Curry, and the New Orleans Pelicans with him on the court. We also saw the defending champions almost lose the NBA Finals opener at home.

Of course, LeBron James will need to score within the 40-50-point range to give the Cavaliers a chance. Furthermore, his teammates will need to knock down their open shots and continue to win on the boards. Cleveland outrebounded Golden State in both games, 35-11 on the offensive glass.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, head coach Tyronn Lue plans to utilize southpaw shooter Rodney Hood in the rotation:

During the regular season, Hood shot 44 percent from the field and 35 percent behind the three-point line. Despite averaging just 13.8 minutes per contest in 15 postseason games, the Cavaliers need an offensive spark with Smith shooting 5-of-19 overall and Jordan Clarkson providing minimal impact off the bench.

The Warriors may welcome forward Andre Iguodala back to the court after he missed six games because of a knee injury. He participated in a full practice Tuesday, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

The 14th-year veteran would boost Golden State's defense even if he's less than 100 percent, which doesn't bode well for a Cavaliers team that shot below 45 percent from the field in both outings. In comparison, the Warriors have converted 51 percent or better in the last two games.

As high-energy contributors, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. will feed off the home crowd and reach near double-double figures. Lue talked about using a physical approach with the Warriors shooters, which may lead to a rough performance for Curry, who's been lights out over the past two outings:

The Warriors have struggled through stretches on the road with all their stars on the court during the playoffs. In a game the Cavaliers must win, they'll add some intrigue to the series with a victory.

Prediction: Cavaliers 117, Warriors 113