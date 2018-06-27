WWE SmackDown Results: Team Hell No Reunion and Top Takeaways

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The June 26 edition of SmackDown Live was a surprisingly limited show with AJ Styles, Carmella, Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura all confirmed to not be in the building for the show. The remaining SmackDown stars were asked to shoulder the responsibility of carrying two hours of WWE programming.

This allowed the new trio of Sanity to stand out as they got a chance to compete against three of the best in Jeff Hardy and The Usos while Becky Lynch continues to rack up wins with an impressive submission victory over Sonya Deville.

Meanwhile, new No. 1 contender Rusev did not fare as well without The Phenomenal One to work with, needing his WWE Championship opponent to help sell his status at the top of SmackDown.

The biggest story of the night though came from an unexpected source as Kane returned to WWE to aid Daniel Bryan, reuniting former tag team champions Team Hell No for the first time in three years.

These moments made up a show with some unique takeaways that focus on how much depth this roster has. It was a night of unique long matches with one massive moment.