WWE SmackDown Results: Team Hell No Reunion and Top Takeaways

WWE SmackDown Results: Team Hell No Reunion and Top TakeawaysJune 27, 2018
The June 26 edition of SmackDown Live was a surprisingly limited show with AJ Styles, Carmella, Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura all confirmed to not be in the building for the show. The remaining SmackDown stars were asked to shoulder the responsibility of carrying two hours of WWE programming.
This allowed the new trio of Sanity to stand out as they got a chance to compete against three of the best in Jeff Hardy and The Usos while Becky Lynch continues to rack up wins with an impressive submission victory over Sonya Deville.
Meanwhile, new No. 1 contender Rusev did not fare as well without The Phenomenal One to work with, needing his WWE Championship opponent to help sell his status at the top of SmackDown.
The biggest story of the night though came from an unexpected source as Kane returned to WWE to aid Daniel Bryan, reuniting former tag team champions Team Hell No for the first time in three years.
These moments made up a show with some unique takeaways that focus on how much depth this roster has. It was a night of unique long matches with one massive moment.
Team Hell No Reunite as Kane Comes to Daniel Bryan's Aid
Fighting against The Bludgeon Brothers looked bleak for Daniel Bryan after the pair of monsters attacked The Yes Man. He had no allies by his side, and the pickings backstage were slim. No one on the SmackDown roster sounded right to be Bryan's partner.
That was when one unlikely wrestler returned to aid Bryan. After months away, Kane arrived just in time to get in the way of Harper and Rowan before hugging his former Team Hell No partner.
General manager Paige took advantage of the opportunity presented by the arrival and immediately announced the pair would fight for the tag titles at Extreme Rules.
Before this week's SmackDown, there was extreme uncertainty that Kane would ever return to a WWE ring. The legend has been with the company for over 20 years, and he looked to be moving on as he prepared to campaign for the mayoral seat in Knox County, Tennessee.
The Big Red Machine may not remain with WWE for long, but, for now, fans can enjoy a surprise reunion of one of the most popular tag teams in recent memory. Team Hell No was a short-lived but entertaining pairing that should bring new excitement to the SmackDown tag team division.
Harper and Bryan had a strong main-event clash this week, and they should be able to do even more at Extreme Rules with Rowan and Kane in their corners.
Without AJ Styles, It Still Feels Odd to Call Rusev a WWE Championship Contender
AJ Styles did not appear this week due to other WWE obligations, which left Rusev battling against The New Day. While The Bulgarian Brute won in strong fashion over Xavier Woods, it felt like he was returning to the same position he has been in for the past few years.
He ran down The Phenomenal One in a post-match promo with a collection of catchphrases and jokes. As over as Rusev is, he needed more of a spotlight this week than he got. There's only so much time to build up this WWE Championship rivalry.
Perhaps future SmackDown episodes will fully commit to Styles vs. Rusev and make this feel like more than a one-off contest, but right now the feud is coasting on Rusev's popularity. It isn't even clear at the moment whether the man behind Rusev Day is turning face or staying heel.
As good as Styles is, this is not a new trend for his title matches. His rivalry with Nakamura fell slowly into the background, and now he does not feel like the clear top star on SmackDown. Styles vs. Rusev should be a great match, but it may not be a great feud.
Sanity Look Like Top Stars Against Top Stars
With SmackDown short staffed, the brand relied on a trio of relative newcomers to carry the product, and Sanity delivered. First, Eric Young put on a fun match with Jeff Hardy that transitioned into a six-man tag match that included The Usos.
While it is not surprising to see Jeff and The Usos put on quality matches, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Young have not been seen on a stage this big so far. They had some strong matches in NXT, but they certainly were not the standout performers on that roster.
While it is a shame Sanity lost this week, they certainly made an impact with their work. Young came off as a vicious rival to a current champion in WWE. Dain looked like a monster who would not go down to anything. The trio was treated like a group of veteran heels.
It is likely Sanity will get momentum back quickly, defeating The Usos in the near-future, but it surprisingly feels like the trio don't need it. They are already major players on this roster.
Becky Lynch Continues to Build Momentum, Perhaps to Challenge Carmella
Last week, Becky Lynch made Billie Kay tap out. This week, it was Sonya Deville. Before Money in the Bank, she also made Charlotte Flair submit to the Dis-arm-her. While most of these wins are not massive, it is rare to see The Irish Lasskicker building up this much momentum.
Carmella vs. Asuka is still the headline feud of the women's division, but it is looking more likely than ever that The Princess of Staten Island could survive that rivalry still holding the title. If she does, Lynch has already been built up as a worthy next challenger.
WWE's track record with booking the Straight Fire Superstar has been sketchy at best. Despite being mentioned alongside multiple time champions like Charlotte and Sasha Banks, Lynch has been taken for granted for a long time.
After MITB in 2017, it seemed that the plan was for Lynch vs. Carmella, but that fell through. Now that same feud would be a much bigger deal, but it can still never materialize if Lynch cannot keep up this winning.