WWE SmackDown Results: Rusev Day Headed to Extreme Rules and Top Takeaways

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 was a big night for WWE, but its impact on SmackDown Live was not as significant as many had expected. No SmackDown Superstar walked out with a Money in the Bank briefcase, and neither major championship on the line changed hands.

This left the June 19 edition of SmackDown in an interesting space to refocus the brand. AJ Styles still held the WWE Championship after finally felling the challenge of Shinsuke Nakamura. While Carmella needed James Ellsworth to accomplish the task, she also defeated her last major challenger, Asuka.

This left a wide open space for the SmackDown roster. Anyone could step up to the challenge of capturing the top championships on the brand. This was showcased most clearly in the main-event gauntlet match as Rusev made The Miz tap out and earned his first-ever singles world title match.

Elsewhere on the card, James Ellsworth made his vaguely anticipated return to SmackDown while Sanity debuted in explosive fashion. Champions Jeff Hardy and The Bludgeon Brothers started rivalries with new opponents that will hopefully help define the brand for months to come.

These moments set up an interesting show with a host of important takeaways that may say more about SmackDown than anything that happened at Money in the Bank.