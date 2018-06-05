Chris McCain Charged with Battery After Spitting on Woman, Grabbing Her Neck

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Chris McCain has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery, according to TMZ Sports.

The NFL player has been accused of forcefully grabbing a woman's neck and spitting on her during a January incident in Los Angeles. He could face up to six months in jail if convicted.

Further details about the incident have not been released. Under the NFL's personal-conduct policy, McCain could face discipline from the league office and possibly suspension regardless of whether or not he is convicted.

The 26-year-old was an undrafted free agent in 2014 but has spent time on rosters for five different organizations over the next four years, appearing in 36 total games.

McCain finally got a real chance last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in 15 games while totaling five sacks. Per Pro Football Reference, he played in 23 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

He signed a one-year deal with the Colts in May.