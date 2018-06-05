Belmont Stakes 2018: Post Positions, Triple Crown Odds and Elmont Race Schedule

Garry Jones/Associated Press

Justify will try and win the Triple Crown out of the No. 1 post on Saturday.



The Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner drew the sometimes unfavorable position when posts for the third jewel of the Triple Crown were revealed Tuesday at Citi Field.

Here's a look at the complete list of posts and morning-line odds for the mile-and-a-half race at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, courtesy of the New York Racing Association's broadcast.

2018 Belmont Stakes Field

Post — Horse (Jockey; Trainer; Morning Line Odds)

1 — Justify (Mike Smith; Bob Baffert; 4-5)

2 — Free Drop Billy (Robby Albarado; Dale Romans; 30-1)

3 — Bravazo (Luis Saez; D. Wayne Lukas; 8-1)

4 — Hofburg (Irad Ortiz; William I. Mott; 9-2)

5 — Restoring Hope (Florent Geroux; Bob Baffert; 30-1)

6 — Gronkowski (Jose Ortiz; Chad Brown; 12-1)

7 — Tenfold (Ricardo Santana Jr.; Steven Asmussen; 12-1)

8 — Vino Rosso (John R. Velazquez; Todd Pletcher; 8-1)

9 — Noble Indy (Javier Castellano; Todd Pletcher; 30-1)

10 — Blended Citizen (Kyle Frey; Doug O'Neill; 15-1)

Race Schedule

Date: Saturday, June 9

Post Time: 6:37 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Preview

The stage has been set for a touch of drama.

While the 10-horse field for the 150th Belmont Stakes isn't exactly packed with talent beyond Justify and second-choice Hofburg, drawing the rail means jockey Mike Smith will be under pressure to position the Triple Crown hopeful at the front of the pack early on.

That may not prove particularly difficult given Justify's recent displays of top-end speed, but trainer Bob Baffert understandably wasn't thrilled with claiming the first post.

"I never like to draw the rail, but my horses seem to live in it," Baffert said, according to WDRB.com's Eric Crawford. "...I'd rather be somewhere else, but we have it, we can't change it, so let's make the most of it."

There are also some key figures to consider.

Only two horses over the past 20 years—Touch Gold in 1997 and Empire Maker in 2003—have won out of the No. 1 post. Plus, the winning horse during that span has boasted a post position of 6.3, on average.

However, the No. 1 post has produced 23 Belmont winners all-time—eight more than any other gate:

Given that history and Justify's polished pedigree, it's no wonder Smith is confident in his horse as he aims for his first Triple Crown and third career Belmont win.

"His disposition's amazing," Smith told the New York Post's Steve Serby. "So far he hasn't gotten overheated or get too worried about things. He seems to kind of like all the attention, so to say, somewhat. When everyone else is jumping around after the crowd goes crazy after they sing one of the hometown songs, he just kinda looks around like, 'Wow. What's all the big deal?' Very intelligent."

If the undefeated colt can keep his sterling record intact Saturday, he will become the sport's 13th Triple Crown winner and second this decade after American Pharoah solidified his place in horse-racing lore in 2015.