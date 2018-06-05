Dennis Rodman Reportedly Will Attend Donald Trump Summit with Kim Jong Un

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

This combination of file photos shows former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang, North Korea on Dec. 20, 2013, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017. North Korea on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, is expecting another visit by Rodman, who has made several trips to the country but has been criticized for insensitive comments and for regaling leader Kim Jong Un with
David Guttenfelder/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman will reportedly be in Singapore next week to attend President Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un.

Per Tina Moore of the New York Post, Rodman is expected to arrive in Singapore on June 11. 

Kim and Trump will hold a summit on June 12 to discuss, among other things, a nuclear deal that will lead to North Korea giving up control of its nuclear weapons program. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday the meeting will be held at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island.

Rodman has been a frequent visitor to North Korea in recent years, forging a relationship with Kim during that time. 

The former NBA All-Star was also a contestant on the Celebrity Apprentice hosted by Trump in 2009 and 2013. 

