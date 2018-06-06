Belmont Stakes Odds 2018: Latest Vegas Betting Lines After Post Positions Draw

Garry Jones/Associated Press

Justify is the favourite ahead of Saturday's 2018 Belmont Stakes as he goes into the race aiming to clinch the Triple Crown.

The colt has already won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, and victory at Belmont Park, New York, will see him write his name into the history books.

To do so he will have to see off competition from nine other contenders. Here's a look at the lineup for the race:

Here are the latest odds for the 2018 Belmont Stakes (via OddsShark and Oddschecker).

Belmont Stakes Odds 2018



Justify 4/5

Hofburg 4/1

Bravazo 7/1

Vino Rosso 8/1

Tenfold 10/1

Blended Citizen 14/1

Gronkowski 25/1

Noble Indy 33/1

Restoring Hope 40/1

Free Drop Billy 50/1

Can Anyone Stop Justify?

Only one horse has won the Triple Crown since 1978 and that was American Pharoah in 2015, trained by Bob Baffert.

Baffert will now be hoping to repeat that success with Justify and says there are similarities between the two horses, per CNN.

"This horse is starting to act like Pharoah," he said. "I think I see a lot of resemblance in these two, the way they move. ... When I worked him after the Preakness, American Pharoah, when he would breathe, he was like he was a machine. And this horse is getting there."

Justify has looked good ahead of the race, as shown by the Kentucky Derby:

So far Justify has met every challenge he has faced, and he will be up against it again after been drawn against the rail.

Senior writer Dana O'Neil said it may not make too much of an impact:

Justify was pushed hard by Bravazo at Preakness who came in second and will start from the No. 3 position at Belmont Park.

Trainer D Wayne Lukas is aware of how difficult it will be to win on Saturday, as shown by World Horse Racing:

Hofburg is also a contender, and he has prepared well for the race, according to trainer Bill Mott.

"We wanted to do a little bit more with Hofburg than with Good Samaritan," he said, per Blood Horse. "We let them both work under the wire, then I wanted to make sure Hofburg had a good gallop out. Both horses went well, and I was very pleased. Hofburg couldn't have worked better."

Turf publicist Michael Adolphson explained Hofburg's strengths:

A stiff challenge awaits Justify on Saturday, but he's coped with everything that's been thrown at him so far. However, he still has plenty of work left to do if he is to win the Belmont Stakes and claim the Triple Crown.