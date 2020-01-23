Sadio Mane Suffers Apparent Leg Injury, Subbed Off for Liverpool vs. Wolves

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool have suffered a blow as forward Sadio Mane was forced off with a leg injury during the Reds' Premier League clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

Mane indicated he could not continue and was replaced by new signing Takumi Minamino after 33 minutes at Molineux:

The Premier League leaders will be hoping the injury is not serious as Mane is a vital member of their attack.

The Senegal international has scored 15 goals for Jurgen Klopp's side in all competitions in 2019-20 to fire them to the top of the Premier League table and into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

David Lynch at the Evening Standard said he has been the team's best player this season:

Mane's partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino has turned Liverpool into one of Europe's most lethal attacking sides, and the Reds do not offer quite the same threat when he is absent.

He played a key role in their UEFA Champions League win in 2018-19 and also ended the season as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer with Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 22 goals.

The Senegal international's performances in 2019 saw him finish fourth in the Ballon d'Or rankings behind Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Klopp does have other options at his disposal. Minamino could now see some game time after joining from Red Bull Salzburg, while Belgium international Divock Origi is also available.