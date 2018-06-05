Retired WWE Wrestler Shawn Michaels Doesn't Rule Out 'One-Off' Match, Return

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For the first time since his retirement in 2010, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels sounds open to the possibility of doing one more match.

Per Jefferson Lake of Sky Sports, Michaels said if he returns it would only be for a "one-off" match:

"I think it's one of those that you would never say never about and if it was just for a one-off then it's something that I would take a look at. It would have to be done the right way and just for one match rather than something that ran for longer.

"It could be possible but people would have to accept they wouldn't be getting the Showstopper, Mr WrestleMania, and that I'm 52 years old now."

There were rumblings about Michaels returning to face A.J. Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble thanks to this tweet from Styles:

Michaels revealed in a March 2017 interview with Sam Roberts (via Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland) that WWE offered him a match with Styles at WrestleMania 33, but he turned it down.



“I guess I’m breaking something with you and I don’t even know if I should, but I could have had that match,” Michaels said. “They didn’t have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn’t been asked because I hadn’t—but then I was. I said, I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, man. I honestly do. I think he’s very talented.”

Michaels' last match came at WrestleMania 26 when he lost to the Undertaker. The Heartbreak Kid has made occasional appearances on WWE television over the past eight years, including at the 25th anniversary of Raw in January as part of D-Generation X.