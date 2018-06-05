White House: Donald Trump Disinvite Came After Eagles Tried to Reschedule Visit

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Doug Pederson
The White House has issued another statement regarding President Donald Trump's decision to disinvite the Philadelphia Eagles to a celebration of the team's Super Bowl win. 

Per Jonathan Tamari of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the White House noted the Eagles attempted to reschedule their trip because "many players would not be in attendance":

The Eagles were invited to take part in a celebration at the White House on Tuesday. 

However, on Monday night, Trump tweeted the event was canceled, citing the small number of Eagles personnel expected to attend and criticizing details of the NFL's new national anthem policy:

Per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie decided to send a smaller contingent to Washington D.C. after meeting with players and not wanting to put them in a difficult spot.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins released a statement on Twitter accusing President Trump of lying:

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played for the Eagles last season before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in March, tweeted no one on the team "refused to go simply because Trump 'insists' folks stand for the anthem."

Last September, Trump told spectators at a rally in Alabama he would like to see NFL owners fire any player who takes a knee during the national anthem. 

The NFL announced last month all team personnel must stand during the national anthem starting next season or teams will be fined, and anyone who doesn't want to partake in the pregame ceremony can remain in the locker room. 

