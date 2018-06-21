Collin Sexton NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Cleveland Cavaliers' Pick

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected Collin Sexton in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 8 overall pick.

An explosive scoring guard, Sexton averaged 19.2 points as a freshman at Alabama, showing off his signature attacking style and fierce competitive nature. He'll now look to channel the offensive firepower and passion toward becoming a starting NBA point guard with more responsibility.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'1 ½"

Weight: 183 pounds

Wingspan: 6'7 ¼"

Reach: 8'2 ½"

Pro-player comparison: Eric Bledsoe

Offensive strengths

Sexton is at his best driving downhill. He puts heavy pressure on defenses with his ability to turn on the jets and get to the basket. Sexton ranked in the 87th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler generating his own offense. He got to the free-throw line 10.2 times per 40 minutes. He also showed he can score without a screen, ranking in the 67th percentile out of isolation while ranking in the 80th percentile on jump shots off the dribble. As a playmaker, Sexton still needs work, but his ability to break down defenses naturally led to kickout assists and open shots for teammates.

Offensive weaknesses

His 3.6-2.8 assist-to-turnover ratio is poor for a projected NBA point guard. He was one of the best in the country scoring out of pick-and-rolls, but he only ranked in the 29th percentile as a passer. Sexton struggled to finish at the rim, shooting just 47.2 percent around the basket. As the season went on, his jumper fell off too. With a low-arcing, flat shot, Sexton only made 1.3 threes per game at a 33.6 percent clip. He shot 28.6 percent from 17 feet to the arc.

Defensive outlook

When Sexton locks in, he's tough to escape. He's quick and strong and able to lock up opposing ball-handlers. He shows good recovery speed, and if he gets screened, he's capable of getting back to his man to contest a shot or pass. Sexton does have the tendency to give up early on plays, but with NBA coaching in his ear, it shouldn't be a worrisome concern. However, after measuring 6'1 ½" in sneakers, he may be limited to guarding point guards.

Rookie-year projection

Expect an inefficient rookie season from Sexton, who's still finding his shot and isn't likely to register a strong assist-to-turnover ratio. He'll still get his baskets and go through stretches where his confidence starts to pump, resulting in points in bunches. But in 2017-18, Sexton will be more of a scoring spark than a well-rounded lead guard.

Projected role: Starter

Sexton will produce—he's too fast, athletic and skilled off the dribble not to score. If given the chance to be a primary ball-handler, his assist rate will rise with better teammates and a faster-paced league. But the point guard position is too competitive to realistically project Sexton as a future All-Star. Between the questions about his jump shot and passing, Eric Bledsoe (in his prime) is the most likely best-case scenario.

