Floyd Mayweather, Lionel Messi Top Forbes' 2018 List of Highest-Paid Athletes

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

Floyd Mayweather Jr., attends a news conference after a super welterweight boxing match against Conor McGregor, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

For the fourth time in the past seven years, Forbes named boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. the highest-paid athlete in the world Tuesday.

Mayweather topped the 2018 list with total earnings of $285 million, followed by Barcelona's Lionel Messi ($111 million) and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo ($108 million).

     

