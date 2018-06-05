Floyd Mayweather, Lionel Messi Top Forbes' 2018 List of Highest-Paid Athletes

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

For the fourth time in the past seven years, Forbes named boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. the highest-paid athlete in the world Tuesday.

Mayweather topped the 2018 list with total earnings of $285 million, followed by Barcelona's Lionel Messi ($111 million) and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo ($108 million).

