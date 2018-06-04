Kyler Murray Says He'll Play QB for Oklahoma After Being Taken 9th in MLB Draft

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Despite being selected by the Oakland Athletics with the No. 9 pick of the 2018 MLB draft, Kyler Murray is not giving up on his football career.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the two-sport athlete will "definitely" play football in the fall and that the Athletics are fine with the decision.

This is in line with the expectations last week before a late boost in stock.

"I fully expect him to be with us," head coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday, per SoonerScoop.com.

Murray has seen limited playing time so far with Oklahoma since transferring from Texas A&M, but he is expected to succeed Baker Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback in 2018.

"He's going to break all my records," Mayfield said of Murray, per Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes. "He's that good."

However, he also has plenty of potential in baseball as an outfielder with incredible speed and good instincts at the plate. The biggest knock is his lack of experience.

The approximate draft pick value on the No. 9 pick is $4.8 million, per MLB.com, which should provide plenty of incentive for Murray to sign with Oakland and eventually convert to baseball full time.