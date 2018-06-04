Torrey Smith Responds to Donald Trump Disinviting Eagles to White House

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

PHILADELPHIA,PA - FEBRUARY 9 : Torrey Smith #82 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the Philadelphia 76ers against the New Orleans Pelicans at Wells Fargo Center on February 9, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, wants to set the record straight about "lies" coming from the White House.

Smith reacted to the sitting president's decision to rescind an invitation to the Super Bowl champion Eagles to celebrate their victory over the New England Patriots on Tuesday. The receiver pointed out Donald Trump failed to grasp why many Eagles weren't planning on attending and is spreading a "false narrative that players are anti military:"

This comes after CNN's Phil Mattingly passed along the White House's statement, which suggested Trump and the Eagles disagreed on his insistence players stand during the national anthem rather than kneel to protest injustices and police brutality:

          

