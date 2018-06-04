Torrey Smith Responds to Donald Trump Disinviting Eagles to White House

Torrey Smith Responds to Donald Trump Disinviting Eagles to White HouseJune 5, 2018
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, wants to set the record straight about "lies" coming from the White House.
Smith reacted to the sitting president's decision to rescind an invitation to the Super Bowl champion Eagles to celebrate their victory over the New England Patriots on Tuesday. The receiver pointed out Donald Trump failed to grasp why many Eagles weren't planning on attending and is spreading a "false narrative that players are anti military:"
Torrey Smith @TorreySmithWR
So many lies smh Here are some facts 1. Not many people were going to go 2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem 3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military https://t.co/89GUNhJ4eE
This comes after CNN's Phil Mattingly passed along the White House's statement, which suggested Trump and the Eagles disagreed on his insistence players stand during the national anthem rather than kneel to protest injustices and police brutality:
Phil Mattingly @Phil_Mattingly
The Philadelphia Eagles will no longer have team representatives at the White House tomorrow: https://t.co/YxxDdR2SPp
