Torrey Smith Responds to Donald Trump Disinviting Eagles to White House

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, wants to set the record straight about "lies" coming from the White House.

Smith reacted to the sitting president's decision to rescind an invitation to the Super Bowl champion Eagles to celebrate their victory over the New England Patriots on Tuesday. The receiver pointed out Donald Trump failed to grasp why many Eagles weren't planning on attending and is spreading a "false narrative that players are anti military:"

This comes after CNN's Phil Mattingly passed along the White House's statement, which suggested Trump and the Eagles disagreed on his insistence players stand during the national anthem rather than kneel to protest injustices and police brutality:

