Report: Boban Marjanovic Added to Cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Boban Marjanovic #51 of the LA Clippers during a break in the action at Staples Center on April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Boban Marjanovic
John McCoy/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves' character John Wick may face his stiffest test yet in the third installment of the eponymous movie franchise, with Los Angeles Clippers big man Boban Marjanovic signed on for John Wick: Chapter 3

Collider's Jeff Sneider reported Monday the 7'3" center will play an assassin in the film. Even though nothing else about Marjanovic's role is known, basketball fans are already on board:

With any luck director Chad Stahelski will find a way to let Marjanovic show off his slick dance moves before he meets what's almost certainly going to be a grisly fate, based on how the first two movies played out.

