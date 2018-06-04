Report: Boban Marjanovic Added to Cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 3'June 4, 2018
Keanu Reeves' character John Wick may face his stiffest test yet in the third installment of the eponymous movie franchise, with Los Angeles Clippers big man Boban Marjanovic signed on for John Wick: Chapter 3.
Collider's Jeff Sneider reported Monday the 7'3" center will play an assassin in the film. Even though nothing else about Marjanovic's role is known, basketball fans are already on board:
Jack Jorgensen
OMG, Boban is in the new John Wick movie. This is the greatest day ever. https://t.co/x4deVohJdB
Danny Leroux
BOBAN, Jason Mantzoukas and Halle Berry among the new cast members in John Wick there. Here. For. It. https://t.co/KTq3mqs3SG
With any luck director Chad Stahelski will find a way to let Marjanovic show off his slick dance moves before he meets what's almost certainly going to be a grisly fate, based on how the first two movies played out.
