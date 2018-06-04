Report: Boban Marjanovic Added to Cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

John McCoy/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves' character John Wick may face his stiffest test yet in the third installment of the eponymous movie franchise, with Los Angeles Clippers big man Boban Marjanovic signed on for John Wick: Chapter 3.

Collider's Jeff Sneider reported Monday the 7'3" center will play an assassin in the film. Even though nothing else about Marjanovic's role is known, basketball fans are already on board:

With any luck director Chad Stahelski will find a way to let Marjanovic show off his slick dance moves before he meets what's almost certainly going to be a grisly fate, based on how the first two movies played out.