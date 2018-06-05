Belmont Stakes 2018 Contenders: Horse Pedigree, Jockeys for Justify, Favorites

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Justify will face a tough challenge in the 2018 Belmont Stakes, as the colt attempts to complete the Triple Crown of Horse Racing on June 9.

The field for the Test of Champions features several familiar faces, including Bravazo and Tenfold, who pushed the favourite hard in the Preakness Stakes.

Here's a look at the field, with odds accurate as of May 30. For the most current odds, visit OddsShark.com:

All eyes will be on Justify and jockey Mike Smith, a two-time winner at Belmont. The 52-year-old is one of the most respected jockeys around, and while many at his age appear to lose their edge, he appears to be getting better as time goes on.

Speaking to the New York Post's Steve Serby, he spoke about Justify and his remarkable disposition:

"He knows when he sees me it’s time to do something serious, you know? His disposition’s amazing. So far he hasn’t gotten overheated or get too worried about things. He seems to kind of like all the attention, so to say, somewhat. When everyone else is jumping around after the crowd goes crazy after they sing one of the hometown songs, he just kinda looks around like, “Wow. What’s all the big deal?” Very intelligent."

Per Horse Racing Nation, Justify's pedigree looks impressive. He was sired by Scat Daddy, who had no fewer than four horses in this year's Derby. Mendelssohn also had Scat Daddy as his sire and won last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

TVG Network did a piece on the sire:

Per Jay Privman of Daily Racing Form, Luis Saez will take charge of Bravazo, who finished as the runner-up in the Preakness. Bravazo's late burst in the stretch highlighted his stamina, making him one of the favourites on the longer track at Belmont.

After a sixth-placed finish in the Kentucky Derby, Bravazo appears to be trending in the right direction, but questions will be asked about his fitness. Like Justify, he's been worked hard in recent months, while other horses enter the race on fresher legs.

Hofburg hasn't raced since the Derby, and he'll be one to keep an eye on. Irad Ortiz Jr. will be on top of the colt, a former Belmont Stakes winner with Creator in 2016.