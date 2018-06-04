Georgia Tech Probe Refutes Allegations Josh Pastner Sexually Assaulted Woman

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Georgia Tech's investigation regarding allegations of sexual assault against men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner found "no credible evidence," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The probe, run by lawyer Scott Schneider of the New Orleans law firm Fisher Phillips, did not find evidence corroborating the allegations made by Jennifer Pendley, who claimed Pastner had groped or inappropriately touched her 14 times between 2016-17.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

