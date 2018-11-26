Luis Suarez Out at Least 2 Weeks with Knee Injury

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will be sidelined for two weeks after suffering a knee injury that could keep him out of their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on December 11.

Suarez played 90 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid, but Monday, Goal's James Westwood confirmed his upcoming absence.

The injury further deepens Barca's injury issues, as midfielder Arthur and goalkeeper Jesper Cillessen have been ruled out as well, per Westwood.

The Uruguayan will miss Wednesday's Champions League Group B meeting with PSV Eindhoven as well as a Copa del Rey second leg against Cultural Leonesa and league matches against Villarreal and Espanyol.

The issue will come as a blow to Barca. The 31-year-old remains one of the standout centre-forwards in the sport.

Suarez got off to a slow start this season but has shown parts of his more prolific self in recent weeks. He failed to net against Atleti on Saturday and in the 4-3 defeat to Real Betis, but he bagged six in just three league outings prior to that.

He now has nine goals for the season and is only one off La Liga's top scorer—Girona forward Cristhian Stuani—and level with team-mate Lionel Messi.

At this best, he's unstoppable. Suarez can bully defenders with his burly frame, find space with his clever movement, and when he does get into dangerous areas, his finishing tends to be exceptional.

For Barcelona, Suarez's absence is significant as they don't have another player capable of replicating the striker's impact.

On Wednesday, Barcelona travel to Eindhoven, where a win would guarantee they finish top of Group B.

Suarez's aggression in attack will also be missed for the derby away to Espanyol on December 8 considering the Blaugrana have failed to win in their previous two trips to face their local rivals.