Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Game 3 Date, Live-Stream Schedule, Start Time and Pick

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have made the most of their home-court advantage in the first two games of the NBA Finals, and they have placed the Cleveland Cavaliers in an 0-2 hole.

The Warriors needed to fight tooth and nail to pull out a 124-117 overtime victory in the opening game of the series, and then they dominated in a 122-103 victory in Game 2 on Sunday night.

The Cavaliers had been able to absorb several punches from Golden State and rebound with their own body shots in the first game. That was not the case in Game 2, as Stephen Curry was on top of his game with nine successful three-point shots and 33 points as Golden State kept Cleveland at a distance throughout the game.

Kyle Terada/Associated Press

In addition to Curry's sensational 9-of-17 three-point shooting, partners Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were once again keys to the Warriors' attack. Durant scored 26 points as he connected on 10-of-14 shots from the field, while Thompson overcame an ankle sprain suffered in Game 1 to score 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

The Warriors were on top of their offensive game, shooting a robust 57.3 percent from the field, while the Cavaliers could not come close to matching that figure as they made 41.1 percent of their shots. Once again it was the LeBron James show for the visitors, as he scored 29 points and added 13 assists and nine rebounds.

Kevin Love had a credible game with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while George Hill added 15 points and Tristan Thompson scored 11.

The series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3, and the Cavaliers are going to need to play much more effectively on the defensive side if they are going to win their first game of the series.

Game 3 Information

Date: Wednesday, June 6

TV: ABC

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ABC.com

Odds (via OddsShark): Golden State (-5)

The Cavs continue to get monster efforts from James, who was one rebound shy of a triple-double in Game 2 after a 51-point effort in the series opener.

He basically willed his team to a seven-game victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and he has come with an even greater effort in the NBA Finals. However, that has not been rewarded in the first two games at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

"It sucks to lose," James said, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.ccom. "It sucks when you go out there and give it everything that you have and prep your mind and your body is in it and you come out on the losing end. But nothing would ever take the love of the game away from me."

Game 3 is clearly going to be pivotal in the series. The Cavaliers must win the game if they are going to make this a competitive series. No NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 series deficit to win, even though that has happened in the NHL and Major League Baseball.

James put out a warning to his teammates that they can't bring any thoughts of being more comfortable when they take the court in Cleveland for the first game at home.

"Just because we're going home doesn't mean we can relax," James said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "This is the last team in the world you want to relax against. They've proven they can win on someone else's floor."

Prediction

The Warriors are clearly a sensational team, and they are halfway to beating the Cavaliers for the third time in four years in the championship round.

It's difficult to see the Cavaliers coming back and winning the series, especially after the painful way they gave away Game 1 following JR Smith's failure to know the score in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

However, James has been playing as well as he ever has in the playoffs, and he could end up winning the postseason MVP award even if the Cavs lose the series. He may not score as many points as he did in the opener, but look for him to have a sensational game in Cleveland.

We see the Cavs playing an excellent game as Love and Hill also make solid contributions, and the Cavs should do a much better job against Curry.

The Cavs are not going to blow out the favored Warriors, but they will come up with a narrow victory and cut the deficit to 2-1.

There will be joy in Cleveland, even if it is just temporary.