Terrell Owens Pitches 49ers Return, NFL Comeback to GM John Lynch on Twitter

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Terrell Owens hasn't played in an NFL game since 2010, but he is still looking to return to the field in 2018.

After San Francisco 49ers manager John Lynch praised the Hall of Fame receiver for his work in raising Alzheimer's awareness, Owens responded looking for a job:

At least the 44-year-old is apparently willing to accept the veteran minimum in a new contract.

The 49ers have lacked depth at receiver in recent years, with Anquan Boldin being the most recent 1,000-yard wideout in 2014.

However, the team has solid options, including Marquise Goodwin, who like Pierre Garcon is coming off a strong 2017 season. Rookies Dante Pettis and Richie James will also hope to make an impact in the upcoming year.

While San Francisco could potentially benefit from added talent to help young quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it is unlikely to come from Owens, who hasn't even been to a training camp since 2012 with the Seattle Seahawks.

The wideout spent the first eight years of his career with the 49ers and currently ranks second all-time with 15,934 receiving yards, but that won't help the team in 2018.

Owens seems to discuss a comeback every year, including during both the 2016 seasonand 2017 season, and he clearly isn't giving up no matter how old he gets.